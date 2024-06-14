FathersDay: Check Out Our Father’s Day 2024 Adult Beverage Roundup

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

This coming Sunday (June 16), Dads around the nation will be enjoying Father’s Day with their families, hanging with their buds, or probably taking a well-deserved day of reflection. Then there will be some Dads looking to have something nice to sip on, and we’ve got an adult beverages roundup for Father’s Day that should give folks a few ideas.

I had a far more ambitious plan to list bottles, beers, wines, you name it, but the bandwidth this week is low and I too want to celebrate Father’s Day. I’m sorry to disappoint but I’m focusing primarily on cocktails and a few canned options in the interest of time. I promise that my 4th of July and summer drinks coverage will be more extensive.

For now, enjoy the collection of cocktails below in alphabetical order.

Happy Father’s Day.

And as always, sip safely and surely.

—

Photo: Getty