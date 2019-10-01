Foot Locker Partners With adidas SPEEDFACTORY For Two Marvel Inspired Sneakers

Right on time for New York Comic Con, Foot Locker announced an epic team-up with adidas SPEEDFACTORY and legendary comic book artist Joe Quesada. In celebration of Marvel’s 80th anniversary, two sneakers, the AM4 Marvel 80 Vol. 1 and Marvel 80 Vol. 2 will be released. The sneakers will be available for a limited release at Foot Locker’s 34th street, Herald Square location starting October 4 during NYCC.

For those who are not fortunate to be in New York that day, the sneakers will be available via FootLocker.com on October 18th.

Speaking on the collaboration, Joe Quesada added:

“Some of the true joys of my career at Marvel are all the unique opportunities that have come my way, things that I could never have anticipated being a part of like creating two different, exclusive sneaker designs for adidas and Foot Locker celebrating Marvel’s 80th anniversary. I had such a blast designing them, and I hope Marvel and Adidas fans have as much fun wearing them.”

The AM4 Marvel 80 Vol. 1 and Marvel 80 Vol. 2 is the latest product of the Foot Locker X adidas SPEEDFACTORY program. Back in January of 2019, AM4ATL shoes and cleats made their debut on the feet of the best professional football players. We definitely expect more sneakers to be coming down the pipeline from the two entities. To get a better view of the kicks hit the gallery below.

Photo: adidas / Marvel