NFLTwitter Reacts To The New England Patriots Releasing Antonio Brown

Posted September 20, 2019
Sports
09.20.19
How the Patriots did Antonio Brown pic.twitter.com/4qMBNQi3gi— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 20, 2019
pic.twitter.com/EVrpZ56Qp7— Larry Flynn (@larry_flynn_) September 20, 2019
BREAKING: 🚨 Antonio Brown already has at least 1 team reaching out for his services. pic.twitter.com/eJNsIbPMfl— Dylan (@DylansRawTake) September 20, 2019
When Antonio Brown see Tom Brady and Belichick pic.twitter.com/M7pvbnNBvB— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 20, 2019
Antonio Brown in the next team’s office trying to get a contract and the GM checks Twitter:pic.twitter.com/bWjyMcQpmk— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 20, 2019
If Antonio Brown does not wind up receiving his $9M signing bonus from the Patriots (the first $5M was due to be paid on Monday), he will go from a $30M guarantee in March to $9M guaranteed to just $158,333 made for 2019.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 20, 2019
*Antonio Brown gets cut by Patriots**Drives to Mike Tomlin’s house* pic.twitter.com/FEjEpdt6n0— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) September 20, 2019
Text from another #Patriots player about Antonio Brown's release. "Let's beat the Jets."— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 20, 2019
When Antonio Brown gets fired on his day off twice in less than a month pic.twitter.com/fG5hZQuUsv— BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) September 20, 2019
