Subscribe
Sports

Gilbert Arenas Trolls “Snitch” Rumors After NBA Gambling Arrests, Social Media Joins In

Published on October 24, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

NBA-Miami Heat at Washington Wizards

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


It didn’t take long for social media sleuths to put two and two together and come up with: Gilbert Arenas is a snitch.

On Thursday, after reports of an NBA gambling investigation that led to the arrests of Portland Trailblazers coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, and former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones, many believed that Arenas, who was arrested earlier this year for allegedly operating an illegal gambling business. Arenas claimed then, jokingly that he wasn’t going to jail because he was snitching.

Related Stories

So the arrests of Billups, Rozier, and Jones had many believing that Arenas had done just that and Arenas heard the rumors of his police involvement and being the jokester that he is, Arenas immediately made fun of the whole thing.

On Thursday’s episode of his podcast Gil’s Arena the former NBA star was filmed making his way to the studio carrying a brown paper bag with the words, “Informant Lunch,” Complex reports.

When his co-hosts asked what was up with the bag, Arenas claimed, “Informant? Nah nah nah, this is lunch… This is my lunch, man. I didn’t get to eat it over there, man. I was talking too much.”

During the show, joined by Josiah Johnson, Nick Young, Rashad McCants, and Brandon Jennings, Arenas got serious noting that Fox Sports Rachel Nichols was “foul” for implying that the former Washington Wizards guard “possibly snitched.”

“I’m good for all the trolling,” he said. “That’s cool, but Rachel Nichols is foul… She used my video and she actually wrote that I possibly snitched.”

Arenas went on to point out that he had nothing to do with anyone’s arrest and added that his case is completely different from what led to their arrests.

“Two of them n****s is gambling on NBA. One is throwing poker games and robbing his friends. It ain’t got shit to do with me.”

He also mocked how the media has portrayed the case noting that there was mafia involvement while only showing Black faces.

“I see the word ‘mafia,’ but the only faces I see are Black. … International crime bosses: Blacks.”

He also joked that he’s seen enough movies to know you never snitch on the mafia.

“I watch enough movies to know the last group you want to snitch on is the mafia,” he said. “I watch Dateline. They still ain’t found people since 1947. I like my YouTubing career.”

See the best jokes regarding Arenas’ (lack of) involvement in the gambling scandal.

 

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Related Tags

chauncey billups Gilbert arenas Terry Rozier
More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Duke v Arizona

No Chill: Gilbert Arenas Goes Troll Mode Over NBA Gambling Arrests

Hip-Hop Wired
50 Cent Visits "Fox & Friends"

Honorary Barbz Member 50 Cent Eggs Nicki Minaj On To Continue Beef With Jay-Z

Hip-Hop Wired
"The League" Week Five

Chucking Up The Deuces: Highlighting The Rise & Fall Of Kevin McCall

Global Grind
Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party - Inside

Really Really: Kevin Gates' Ex Wife Claims Rapper 'Dismantled The Financial Foundation Of Their Family'

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Nationwide Double Impact
Football

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
24 Items
Entertainment

The Internet Never Forgets: Tyler, The Creator In Hot Water After Old Tweets Resurface

"The Morning Show" Season 4 New York Premiere
15 Items
News

Van Jones Apologizes For “Dead Gaza Babies” Remarks After Getting Called Out By Kyrie Irving & More

20th Annual Hammer Museum Gala In The Garden
10 Items
Pop Culture

LeBron James Says He’ll “Fight, Crawl, Scratch, Bite” To Keep His Marriage, Social Media Digs Too Deep

16 Items
Pop Culture

NLE Choppa Blames Bible Beef With Jonathan Majors On Meagan Good

BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Welcome To Atlanta Party
11 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy “Woke Up With A Knife To His Throat” While In Prison But Social Media Shows No Mercy

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close