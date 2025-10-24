Gilbert Arenas Trolls “Snitch” Rumors After NBA Gambling Arrests, Social Media Joins In



It didn’t take long for social media sleuths to put two and two together and come up with: Gilbert Arenas is a snitch.

On Thursday, after reports of an NBA gambling investigation that led to the arrests of Portland Trailblazers coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, and former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones, many believed that Arenas, who was arrested earlier this year for allegedly operating an illegal gambling business. Arenas claimed then, jokingly that he wasn’t going to jail because he was snitching.

So the arrests of Billups, Rozier, and Jones had many believing that Arenas had done just that and Arenas heard the rumors of his police involvement and being the jokester that he is, Arenas immediately made fun of the whole thing.

On Thursday’s episode of his podcast Gil’s Arena the former NBA star was filmed making his way to the studio carrying a brown paper bag with the words, “Informant Lunch,” Complex reports.

When his co-hosts asked what was up with the bag, Arenas claimed, “Informant? Nah nah nah, this is lunch… This is my lunch, man. I didn’t get to eat it over there, man. I was talking too much.”

During the show, joined by Josiah Johnson, Nick Young, Rashad McCants, and Brandon Jennings, Arenas got serious noting that Fox Sports Rachel Nichols was “foul” for implying that the former Washington Wizards guard “possibly snitched.”

“I’m good for all the trolling,” he said. “That’s cool, but Rachel Nichols is foul… She used my video and she actually wrote that I possibly snitched.”

Arenas went on to point out that he had nothing to do with anyone’s arrest and added that his case is completely different from what led to their arrests.

“Two of them n****s is gambling on NBA. One is throwing poker games and robbing his friends. It ain’t got shit to do with me.”

He also mocked how the media has portrayed the case noting that there was mafia involvement while only showing Black faces.

“I see the word ‘mafia,’ but the only faces I see are Black. … International crime bosses: Blacks.”

He also joked that he’s seen enough movies to know you never snitch on the mafia.

“I watch enough movies to know the last group you want to snitch on is the mafia,” he said. “I watch Dateline. They still ain’t found people since 1947. I like my YouTubing career.”

See the best jokes regarding Arenas’ (lack of) involvement in the gambling scandal.

