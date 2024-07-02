Subscribe
Celebrity

CASSIUS Gems: Saweetie’s Most Icy (& Sultry) Instagram Moments

Published on July 2, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

The latest up-and-coming rapper to celebrate a birthday is none other than Saweetie

The Cali-born rapper turns 30 and we’re celebrating by taking a look back at some her hottest Instagram moments. She’s been popping out on IG and stayed drama free since splitting up with Quavo in 2021.

The two dated for two years before it was discovered that Saweetie and Quavo were no longer following each other on Instagram.  So, Saweetie decided to get ahead of any rumors and took to Twitter to say that they’d split up, saying, “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character.”

Most recently she’s been linked to fellow West Coast native YG after they were spotted cozying up to each other during a Mexican vacation.

Major salute to YG; Saweetie’s one of the baddest in the game. We rounded up some of her hottest Instagram pictures in honor of her birthday, which you can check out below.

1. And pose.

2. Sitting pretty

3. On to the next.

4. Keep swiping.

5. Red carpet ready.

6. She went all out for Halloween.

7. Fire mirror pictures.

8. Golden hour.

9. Red is her color.

10. Dripped out

11. colorful

12.

13. mirror pose

14.

15. all red everything

16. icy girl

17.

18.

19.

20.

RELATED TAGS

Newsletter Quavo saweetie
Trending
HBCU Futurist title card
Entrepreneurship

HBCU Futurist Episode 1: HBCU Accelerator Gives Startup Companies a Boost Through Education & Resources

HBCU Grambling
Sports

Grambling Will Come in Shining at HBCU All-Star Game

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.
Sports

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.

HBCU Asanti Price
Sports

HBCU All-Star journey a full circle moment for Asanti Price

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
Health

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close