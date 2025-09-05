Subscribe
Pablo Torre Says He Could Potentially Look Into Jalen Brunson’s New York Knicks Contract

Published on September 5, 2025

Jalen Brunson's Knicks Contract Could Be Next For Investigation

Source: Al Bello / Getty / Jalen Brunson

Following explosive investigative reporting from Pablo Torres exposing Kawhi Leonard possibly getting $28 million from a fake job, Torre is now hinting that he may take a look at Jalen Brunson’s contract with the New York Knicks. 

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick ShowPatrick suggested it was now “safe” to out other people, now that one big domino had fallen with Kawhi Leonard and Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer’s attempt to sidestep the salary cap.

“Yeah,” Torre responded. “It’s funny, my tip line has never been more used by enemies of Jalen Brunson. Like, ‘Look into that one!’ As well as like James Harden.”

While admitting there is some potential for him to take a look at Brunson’s contract, he did add that he doesn’t plan on doing so.

“Well, look, how he arrived at the Knicks, this is where I have to defer to the reporting I may or may not do on this, certainly was interesting,” Torre said. “Right? Like, ‘Okay, that’s a pretty good deal for the Knicks.’ Anyway, I don’t want to get ahead of myself in terms of that.”

Is There Something Fishy Going On With Jalen Brunson’s Contract

The New York Knicks’ superstar was first lauded for signing a four-year, $156.5 million extension last offseason, leaving $113 million on the table for the organization to find another piece to what they hope would be a championship roster.

In the same breath, that move also sparked suspicion. The contract wasn’t the only issue; there was also a review by the NBA looking into Jalen Brunson’s dad, Rick, ‘s promotion to see whether it played a part in Brunson joining the Knicks organization in 2022.

At the time, officials for Madison Square Garden called the claims “offensive.”

Like when it investigated the Minnesota Timberwolves, subsequently fining the team $3 million and taking away multiple first-round draft picks in 2000 for their under-the-table agreement with Joe Smith, the NBA is now investigating Leonard’s alleged “no-show job,” in which Ballmer gave millions to the champion and All-Star hooper.

Ballmer has denied those claims, and in an interview, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne claimed that he was the victim of a con job.

Social media has been reacting to the news of Jalen Brunson’s possibly coming under scrutiny due to Torres’ investigative reporting.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

