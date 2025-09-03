Kawhi Leonard $28M Secret Deal EXPOSED | Pablo Torre Reports

A new report by journalist Pablo Torre has sparked major debate after uncovering a $28 million endorsement deal tied to Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. According to documents from bankrupt green-energy firm Aspiration, the deal was allegedly funded by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, raising concerns it may have been a way to skirt NBA salary cap rules. The endorsement required no social media posts, no appearances, and no deliverables—just Kawhi playing for the Clippers. To make matters worse, the shell company created for the deal was named after Leonard’s jersey number, making the paper trail easy to follow. Critics argue this looks like a disguised basketball contract. NBA insiders say potential punishments could include loss of draft picks, voided contracts, or executive suspensions. Still, some believe it’s simply the “cost of doing business” to secure a superstar. As one commentator put it: if you’re Kawhi Leonard, your greatness and market power generate added benefits, and this may just be one of them. What do you think—should the NBA crack down hard, or is this just the reality of big-market teams doing what it takes to keep stars?