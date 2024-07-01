Subscribe
Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Mysterious Hospitalization: “I Was Gone For 20 Days. I Don’t Remember Anything”

Published on July 1, 2024

AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Luncheon - Inside

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

More than a year after suffering a mystery medical complication, Jamie Foxx is opening up about what landed him in the hospital.

The actor was outside a restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona, speaking to fans when he broke down the moments before he fell ill, explaining it all started with him taking aspirin for a headache.

“Look, April 11 last year, bad headache asked my boy for an Advil. I was gone for 20 days,” he said in the video. “I don’t remember anything. I’m in Atlanta, they told me… my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. They gave me a cortisone shot.”

While he did offer up more info, he still kept the official diagnosis to himself, refusing to say what it was on camera.

“The next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there,’” Foxx added, pointing to his head. “I won’t say it on camera. But it was…”

Last April, Foxx was in Atlanta filming Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz when news broke that he’d been hospitalized.

The following day, as rumors of his condition ran rampant, his daughter Corinne took to social media to confirm that he’d suffered a medical emergency but was already on the mend.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne said. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Weeks later, People reported he was “awake and alert” but was still in the hospital because doctors still wanted to keep an eye on him.

Then, in May, TMZ reported that Foxx’s daughters Corinne and Anelise and the latter’s mother, Kristin Grannis, were spotted in Chicago at a premier physical rehabilitation center that reportedly specializes in stroke recovery and traumatic brain injury rehab.

See how social media is reacting to Foxx being more open about his hospitalization below.

Jamie Foxx
