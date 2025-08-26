Joy Taylor Breaks Silence On FS1 Sex Scandal & Roasts Jason Whitlock’s Cholesterol

At the beginning of 2025, Joy Taylor was name-dropped in a sex scandal lawsuit, and she’s remained silent until now.

The host’s name came up when a Fox News makeup artist, Noushin Faraji, alleged that Skip Bayless offered her $1.5 million to have sex with him, while painting Taylor as someone who helped foster a toxic work environment.

Taylor was accused of sleeping with Fox Sports executive Charlie Dixon, which allegedly earned her the moderator gig on the now-canceled show Undisputed. But after the lawsuit, she lost her motion, and according to Front Office Sports, she was sidelined, and Dixon was put on leave.

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

But now that the coverage has died down and she’s had time to reflect, she sat with Cam Newton on his Funky Friday podcast, talking about the lawsuit at the 32-minute mark.

“I’m much better now than I was obviously at the beginning of the year,” she told Newton. “It’s been a unique experience for me in my life. I’ve been through a lot of sh-t in my life, but this one was different.”

She said the only way she was able to make it through to the other side was by “leaning on the people in my life that I know have my back, that I know trust and love me, that I can trust,” but admits that there were a couple of moments that got “very, very dark.”

Therapy, working out a lot, medication, and shutting out the noise helped because she doesn’t think it’s “positive to consume everything negative people have to say about you.”

But if she did have to find one silver lining in the situation, it’s been a refocusing of her priorities now that she’s achieved her primary goal of having a voice on a major sports show.

“It was a good reminder that sometimes your goals in life can change, and the things that matter the most aren’t just your career or what people think about you, and you have to really lean on who you are,” she adds.

Taylor was also asked about her ongoing beef with Jason Whitlock, saying, “I can’t believe he’s still with us. I don’t think anything works harder than his cholesterol, if I’m being honest.”

Whitlock has already responded on his Fearless show, calling her “Peanut Butter Tupac.”

See social media’s reaction to Taylor’s interview with Cam Newton below.

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15.