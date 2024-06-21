Justin Timberlake Arrested For DWI On Juneteenth Eve, Social Media Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

So…

You wouldn’t think that Black people would be celebrating and arrest by police officers on the eve of Juneteenth—but here we are.

On Tuesday, singer, songwriter, Janet Jackson defiler and professional culture vulture Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving under the influence in Sag Harbor on New York’s Long Island.

From Variety:

According to the police report, a Sag Harbor officer spotted Timberlake’s gray 2025 BMW weaving out of a lane and going through a stop sign. The officer pulled over the car and noted that Timberlake had “bloodshot and glassy” eyes and a “strong odor” of alcohol on his breath, and was unsteady on his feet. He then asked the singer to undertake a series of field sobriety tests, including walking in a straight line and standing on one leg, on which he “performed poorly,” according to the report. “I had one martini and followed my friends home,” Timberlake told the officer, per the report. He refused three requests to take a Breathalyzer test. “The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test,” his lawyer, Ed Burke, told Us Weekly. “Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.”

Now, a celebrity catching a DWI isn’t anything special. We didn’t have much to say about it when it happened to Tiffany Haddish twice, for example. But ever since Timberlake exposed Janet’s breast during 2004’s Super Bowl halftime show performance and then sat back and watched as her career was upended by it while his wasn’t—many people, especially Black people, have been, to say the least, holding a grudge against the NCYNC singer. Coupled with his tendency to slip in and out of Black aesthetic, including his notorious blaccent, folks on X found a lot of material to come at the 43-year-old with when news of his arrest broke right the day before Black people were set to celebrate the day Black people were officially freed.

Yeah, people were ruthless. Check out some of the reactions below. Happy Juneteenth, y’all.