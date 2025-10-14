Subscribe
Politics

Kamala Harris Claps Back At Gaza Protesters While On Book Tour

Published on October 14, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is speaks at the Wiltern on Monday, Sept. 29, as part of her book tour promoting "107 Days," her new books about her short sprint of a presidential campaign in 2024 after President Biden decided not to seek reelection

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

 

Kamala Harris has had enough. The former vice-president was on a book tour in Washington, D.C. for her campaign memoir 107 Days over the weekend. At each stop on her book tour, which has featured hosts like podcaster Kara Swisher, University of South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and social media commentator Lynae Vanee, she’s also contended with protesters opposing her stance on the Gaza conflict.

Harris handled most of the protests with ease, saying that the situation was heartbreaking. But at Warner Theater in D.C., the normally composed politician finally had enough. During her second show, a protester in the crowd yelled, “Kamala Harris, your legacy is genocide!”

Related Stories

Dressed in a green pantsuit, Harris stood up and said, “I am not the president of the United States. Why don’t you go to the White Houae and talk to him?”

Her response was met with applause from the sold-out crowd.

Harris has faced protesters at multiple stops on her book tour, including in New York and Chicago. As vice president, she had no direct authority over the conflict. President Biden continued the long-standing U.S. policy of supplying Israel with weapons and bombs—arms that have been used in numerous conflicts, including the recent war in Gaza, which has since reached another cease-fire.

In the book, Harris details the behind-the-scenes challenges of running an abbreviated campaign in 2024, after Biden decided not to run for reelection. She says that she had little time to tell her story independently of his and that members of the Biden team undermined her efforts.

While Harris has been cagey about whether she will ever run for any office again, much less the presidency, Swisher was able to get somewhat of an answer out of the former vice-president. When directly asked if she would run for the presidency again, she said, “Maybe so, maybe not.”

In D.C., Harris says that one of her major concerns about the current administration is its lack of faith in science.

“I am the daughter of a mother who was a scientist. The goals in her life were to raise me and my sister Maya and to end breast cancer,” Harris said. “When I see what these people are doing now, to deny science and fire scientists, it’s personal for me.”

Swisher asked if the administration’s overall policies were sustainable.

“Can our system of government survive three more years of this?” she asked, referencing all of the things they’ve done to undermine the Constitution, to eliminate diversity initiatives, and demonize immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community.

Harris says she’s not optimistic.

“I think we can be candid with all the friends here. I don’t know that it won’t get worse before it gets better,” Harris said. “I don’t have the solution for how it stops.”

Will Harris run it back in 2028? I guess we’ll have to see, but see how social media is reacting to her callback below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Related Tags

gaza Kamala Harris
More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?

Hip-Hop Wired
The Millennium Tour - Atlanta, GA

Mario Snaps On Camera Man, "Get The F*ck Off The Stage"

Hip-Hop Wired
Prime Video's "Cross" Season Two At New York Comic Con 2025

It Begins & Ends With Him: What To Expect From Season 2 Of Prime Video's 'Cross' Following Premiere Date Announcement

Global Grind
US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Why Is Diddy Trying To Serve His Prison Sentence At FCI Fort Dix In New Jersey?

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Support + Feed 2023 Fall Fundraiser
Crime

d4vd’s Manager Breaks Silence Over Celeste Rivas’ Death

45 Items
Pop Culture

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 3 of NYCC

.......................................................................... (NCAA Photos Archive)
Sports

Longtime HBCU Coach Abruptly Quits Ahead Of Season Amid Abuse Allegations

2024 LSU Archive
Sports

Scott Van Pelt Apologizes for “Incomplete” Response to Ryan Clark’s Kyren Lacy Tribute

"The Morning Show" Season 4 New York Premiere
15 Items
News

Van Jones Apologizes For “Dead Gaza Babies” Remarks After Getting Called Out By Kyrie Irving & More

"A House Of Dynamite" Red Carpet - 63rd New York Film Festival
Pop Culture

Angel Reese Drops New Lingerie Pics To Announce She’ll Walk In Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close