Kanye West Announces He’s Running For President in 2024, Twitter Reacts

Kanye West’s back to his fashion ways.

After brands like Balenciaga and adidas cut ties with the creative, he’s selling off all of the merch he has from those two brands with the phrase “YE24” stylized on them.

It alludes to West making another run for president in 2024, something he confirmed in a new video posted by paparazzi channel X17 on youtube.

It begins with West walking into a warehouse, where he spots right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopolous hanging outside, who he says is “working on the campaign.”

As West shows the cameraman around the massive warehouse, you can see thousand of hoodies, pants, and jackets that Balenciaga and adidas abandoned.

“This is Guiliano right here,” Ye says, addressing a group of his workers. “He was filming me outside, so I said, ‘Just come inside and check out what we’re doing.’”

After continuously showing him merch that reads YE24, the cameraman eventually asks him straight up if he’s making another run for the presidency.

After hesitating for a few seconds, Ye says, “Yes, it’s simple. Nobody’s going to tell me you shouldn’t say this or say that. It’s just we’re moving towards the future.”

He explains that he’s taking all that merch from the clothing he collaboratively designed with those major brands, and making them more affordable and accessible to everyone.

“So what we do here is I’ll cut up 100 hoodies from Yeezy, Balenciaga, the stuff we did with Gap, and the stuff we did with adidas. And everything we do is going to cost $20,” he says. “We need to make sure everyone is able to receive the same level of cuts, the same level of food, the same level of water, education, curriculum. We’re getting past the past, and focused on the future.”

The Chicago native walks the cameraman out of the building and begins preaching what sounds like campaign rhetoric.

“As a species, we need to update together. Everything has been so divisive. think about when they say diversity,” he says. “People look at that as if it’s a good thing, but we’re the united states of America. We’re a university.”

