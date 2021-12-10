kanye west , Larry Hoover
Kanye West Selling Amazon-Exclusive Free Larry Hoover Gear [Photos]

Recent 12.10.21

You thought Kanye West was going to hold a benefit concert and not sell anything. Ye and held his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert on Dec. 9 and besides streaming the concert, also teamed with Amazon again,and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia, to sell a limited edition clothing collection.

You can peep the gear in the gallery, and find it at the Amazon Fashion Store, but only for a few day.

 

1. Kanye West’s Exclusive Collection in the Amazon Fashion Store

Kanye West’s Exclusive Collection in the Amazon Fashion Store Source:Amazon

Kanye West’s Exclusive Collection in the Amazon Fashion Store kanye west’s exclusive collection in the amazon fashion store

