Kanye West Selling Amazon-Exclusive Free Larry Hoover Gear [Photos]

You thought Kanye West was going to hold a benefit concert and not sell anything. Ye and held his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert on Dec. 9 and besides streaming the concert, also teamed with Amazon again,and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia, to sell a limited edition clothing collection.

You can peep the gear in the gallery, and find it at the Amazon Fashion Store, but only for a few day.