Kanye West Plans To Launch “Yeezy Porn” Studio, X Swears It’s The Final Straw

When Kanye West isn’t dissing his Hollywood contemporaries, he’s probably creating a new company.

This time, he’s chosen the latter, and he is not even attempting to revolutionize clothing, music or sneakers again. Instead, he’s decided to jump into the adult film industry. No, not as an actor, but as a company owner with the introduction of Yeezy Porn.

The news was confirmed by a representative for Yeezy to TMZ, who says Ye’s idea of starting his own porn studio and brand is nothing new. Still, he’s finally decided to turn said idea into yet another revenue stream.

But for those asking why he’s suddenly serious about it, the rep tells TMZ it is “’cause he and his partners are in advanced talks to actually get something up and running.”

The rep also included that Ye’s ready to build an entire studio for the X-rated filming, which “would be part of a broader adult entertainment division at the parent Yeezy company.”

When Ye enters a new industry, he usually pairs his innate free-thinking imagination with a known expert in the industry. So for this company, Ye’s hooking up with Mike Moz, Stormy Daniels’ ex-husband, who’s a veteran porn producer, and also has casting and art direction credits in the genre too.

According to TMZ, we could see something from the new Yeezy Porn studio as soon as this summer.

Ye’s latest harebrained scheme shouldn’t be a complete surprise since the rapper is reportedly known to have porn playing in the studio while creating music. Back in 2022, he was critiqued for showing adult videos to adidas execs during a meeting before their partnership dissolved.

That same year, he admitted he had an addiction to porn, and that’s what destroyed his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

“Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction, Instagram promotes it,” he said in one of his social media rants.

See how social media’s reacting to Ye hopping into the porn industry.