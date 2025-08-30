Subscribe
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Published on August 30, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Earlier this summer, Deion Sanders’ announcement of his successful fight against bladder cancer was accompanied by an unexpected update to his dating life when Karrueche was spotted by his side.

Neither of them spoke about it or left any clever clues on social media until Karrueche recently sat down with What’s Next with J. Ryan, alongside Christina Milian.

Related Stories

Ryan jokingly asks her if she’s dating anyone right now, and notices that she’s suddenly taken an interest in football.

She coyly responds that she’s dating, but the host presses her for info, which prompts her to say that, given her dating history, she’s more selective with her potential boyfriends and refuses to be part of something where she’s not having a good time.

“If I wasn’t having fun, I wouldn’t be in it,” she continued. “I’m at a point in my life like I know what I want. I’ve dated a lot. I’ve done a lot. I did this. I did that. Young, old. So, if I wasn’t happy and content and feeling good in my situation, I’m not wasting my time. I don’t have the time for it. I’d rather be at home. I’m in a good place.”

Back in July, while in the hospital speaking with doctors about undergoing a procedure, the vlog camera panned to Karrueche, who was sitting in on the appointment with him, which suggested the two were now dating.

“We are dealing with bladder cancer. He is having his bladder removed,” she said through tears during the appointment, while another clip showed her holding his hands after the surgery.

Karrueche avoided specifically mentioning Sanders by name, and he was even less forthcoming when asked about the potential relationship.

During an appearance on Asante Samuel’s podcast, Say What Needs To Be Said, the topic came up when Samuel said, “Everyone saw Karrueche Tran by your side during your hospital visit. Everyone want to know what that friendship is.”

Sanders wasn’t going for it and hilariously ducked the interrogation. 

“Hey, hey! We got a bad connection. I can’t hear you!” he said while mimicking static noises and then ending the call.

See how social media is reacting to Karrueche’s confirmation-but-not-confirmation of her new relationship below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Related Tags

deion sanders karrueche
More from Cassius Life
Trending
Kandi Burruss Amazon Prime Keepers of the Culture
Keepers of the Culture

‘Always Work On Your Next Move’—Kandi Burruss Talks Leaving ‘Housewives,’ Broadway Wins, And Her Mogul Mindset

JEROME BAKER
Keepers of the Culture

“This Is Really Home For Me” Jerome Baker Talks Signing With Cleveland Browns, Giving Back And Entrepreneurship

Alex Hill
Keepers of the Culture

Not Just an Influencer—An Influence: How ‘Just Add Hot Sauce’ Creator Alex Hill Serves Food & Her Community

Jimmy Akingbola - Amazon Keepers of the Culture
Keepers of the Culture

‘My Experience Shaped Everything’—Jimmy Akingbola Talks Wrapping ‘Bel-Air,’ Foster Care, And Transforming The Industry

21 Items
Sports

Venus Williams Weighs In As Ostapenko Formally Apologizes To Taylor Townsend For “No Class” Comment

Snoop Dogg "Iz It A Crime" Movie Album Screening
18 Items
Pop Culture

Snoop Dogg Ripped For Slamming Disney’s LGBTQ+ Representation: “I Didn’t Come Here For This Sh-t”

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp
21 Items
Politics

Travis Hunter & Wife Leanna Lenee Announce Birth Of Baby Boy, Social Media Is Miserable

Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers
11 Items
News

Retired NFL Player Arrested For Scamming Women Out Of $300K On Dating Apps

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close