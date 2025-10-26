Subscribe
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer’s “Southern Fried Rice” Trailer Gets Her Cooked On Social Media

Published on October 26, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

"The Pickup" World Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

 

Keke Palmer obviously didn’t expect a backlash when she supported Black creator Nakia Stephens and her show Southern Fried Rice. The series is available on YouTube via her KeyTV platform, and once the trailer dropped, it created a controversy that continues to thrive.

The show centers on a Korean-American character raised by Black parents who attends an HBCU to “find herself.” The Savannah State graduate says Southern Fried Soul was informed by seeing how non-Black students navigate predominantly Black spaces, and that she welcomed conversation about it.

Related Stories

But users on social media had different ideas, rejecting the concept entirely. They don’t like that there is a show based around an Asian character at an HBCU, given that it would be highly unlikely to have a Black character centered in an Asian-led drama. Some viewers of the seven-episode series also believe the characters are stereotypical.

Palmer, who executive-produced through her KeyTV channel, took to social media to answer critics of the show, its creator and her role in bringing it to the public.

“It’s my mission with @keytvnetwork to help fund and support the creators of color behind the scenes, giving them a chance to tell their own story,” Palmer said in a video posted to her social media outlets.

“The camera operators, costume designers, writers, directors, prop masters and the list goes on. There is a common complaint about there not being a lot of black people in the hair and makeup union. The lack of Black creators in high positions is a big source of this. It’s KeyTV’s mission to democratize the industry and support Black people in business positions that don’t always include us performing. There’s nothing wrong with that, but there is so much more we can do and have to offer!”

 

Stephens chimed in on her X and Instagram pages.

“My ultimate goal was to spark conversation around culture, around belonging and around identity. And so, that’s what I think I’ve done,” she said. Other HBCU graduates were part of her creative team, she shared. “These are people who love and protect Black culture and hold it close to their hearts, who were collaborating on this project.”

Her X account has since been deleted.

On Instagram, Stephens posted a further explanation about how the project, in the works for a decade, came about.

Still, the response on social media has been brutal. See the reactions below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Related Tags

HBCU Keke Palmer

Stories from Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Ari Fletcher Wonders Why Grown Folks Attend Homecoming, Social Media Takes Her To School

Hip-Hop Wired
Protest erupts after ICE Agents arrest street vendors in New York City

ICE Raids Canal Street In Manhattan, New Yorkers Push Back

Global Grind
"The League" Week Five

Chucking Up The Deuces: Highlighting The Rise & Fall Of Kevin McCall

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Nationwide Double Impact
Football

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
24 Items
Entertainment

The Internet Never Forgets: Tyler, The Creator In Hot Water After Old Tweets Resurface

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Pop Culture

Tyler, The Creator’s Brilliant Evolution Can’t Erase His Anti-Black Past

BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Welcome To Atlanta Party
11 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy “Woke Up With A Knife To His Throat” While In Prison But Social Media Shows No Mercy

"The Morning Show" Season 4 New York Premiere
15 Items
News

Van Jones Apologizes For “Dead Gaza Babies” Remarks After Getting Called Out By Kyrie Irving & More

16 Items
Pop Culture

NLE Choppa Blames Bible Beef With Jonathan Majors On Meagan Good

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close