Subscribe
Music

Kendrick Lamar Drops ANOTHER Drake Diss Track “Not Like Us,” Social Media Reacts

Published on May 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016

Source: Variety / Getty

Well, that was fast.

After immediately responding to Drake’s “Family Matters” on Friday night with “meet the grahams,” Kendrick Lamar strikes again with another diss track.

Saturday night, the Compton rapper kept his foot squarely on Drizzy’s neck with “Not Like Us.”

This go-round, Kendrick expounds on his previous claims and running social media rumors that Drake been involved with young girls. He does that by… straight-up calling him a pedophile.

It all starts with the cover art, which shows an aerial view of Drake’s mansion in Toronto, dubbed The Embassy, with several sex offender markers atop the main house.

He ends the first verse with an entendre about Utah Jazz legend John Stockton, who played alongside Karl Malone, known for impregnating a 13-year-old girl when he was 20.

From there, the true roasting begins in the second verse when he raps, “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young/
You better not ever go to cell block one/ To any bitch that talk to him and they in love/ Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him.

K. Dot doubles down on the claims, adding, “Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles.”

However, the bar catching on quickly completes the second verse, “Tryna strike a chord, and it’s probably A-Minor.”

He even takes a break from the theme to go after his relationship with mentor Lil Wayne.

“F-cked on Wayne girl while he was in jail, that’s connivin’/ Then get his face tatted like a bitch apologizin’,” he raps.

Plus, for those who claim Kendrick’s disses weren’t appropriate to play in the club, he ends the track by mocking the OVO crew with an OV-Hoe chant over an authentic West Coast Mustard beat no less.

See how social media is reacting to Kendrick continuously tormenting Drake below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

RELATED TAGS

Drake Kendrick Lamar
Trending
MadameNoire Presents Listen to Black Men: Fatherhood
10:13

Listen to Black Men: Fatherhood

Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

HBCU Asanti Price
Sports

HBCU All-Star journey a full circle moment for Asanti Price

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.
Sports

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.

HBCU Grambling
Sports

Grambling Will Come in Shining at HBCU All-Star Game

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
The Well

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close