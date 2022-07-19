Kevin Samuels’ Cause Of Death Ignites Hypertension Debate On Twitter

Kevin Samuels’ cause of death has ignited yet another Twitter debate.

The social media star passed away back in May after complaining of chest pains, and it’s finally been revealed that the cause of death was hypertension. TMZ confirmed the report with The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office with the Medical examiner saying, “Evidence of hypertension includes a heart whose chambers are thicker than normal.”

It appears that Samuels wasn’t ignoring his medical diagnosis before his death because he was taking a medication called Atenolol, a Beta blocker that can treat high blood pressure and chest pain and can also reduce the risk of death after a heart attack.

When Samuels’ true cause of death hit the Twitter streets, many found it ironic that someone who constantly told those looking to get in shape and find a high-value partner would pass due to preventable health conditions.

Some took his cutthroat advice to heart and got in shape, including lifestyle coach Kesha Jones.

“I kind of knew where he was going to go, but I didn’t know that he was going to target my weight. When he targeted my weight, it was from him, it was from the comments, it was from all the viewers, and it kind of threw me off,” Jones told rolling out after Samuels’ death. “I wasn’t prepared for the interview, but at that time, I will say that it was all motivation for me to push to do my health journey at the time.”

However, Twitter called it hypocrisy and had some pointed views. Check out some of the reactions below: