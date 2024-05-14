Law Roach Is Holding Grudges Against Brands Like Chanel & Gucci That Refused To Dress Zendaya: “If You Say No, It’ll Be A No Forever.”

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Stylist Law Roach has been dressing Zendaya since she was 14. In that time, the now 27-year-old actress has gone from Disney ingenue to award-winning superstar. The Met Gala co-chair wore two outfits to the event – one a gothic take on “The Garden of Time” theme by John Galliano, another a Givenchy formal look, also designed by Galliano, that won her and Roach even more accolades.

Though he’s been behind some of her most iconic looks, Roach says that in the early part of her career, he struggled to find major fashion lines to dress the Challengers star. And he didn’t forget who said No. He shared that he tries to limit, if not eliminate those fashion houses from the wardrobe looks he sources for her major events.

During a recent appearance on The Cutting Room Floor podcast, Roach named the brands he won’t work with that are among the biggest fashion brands in the business.

“I would write the big five. I would write Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and they would all say, ‘No, try again next year. She’s too green. She’s not on our calendar,’” Roach said. “I still have the receipts. By the time she got to [the cover of] American Vogue [in 2017], she still had never worn any of those designers. She still hasn’t.”

Roach acknowledges that she has worn some of the designers for magazine shoots and in the case of Valentino, when she had a contract with the label.

“She still has never worn Dior on a carpet. She still has never worn Chanel on a carpet. She has still never worn Gucci on a carpet — any press, any appearance, never. Never,” he added.

Roach has earned his pettiness toward the brands, rewarding ones willing to work with Zendaya much earlier in her career, and showcasing new and emerging designers. He has dressed her in Louis Vuitton, Elisabetta Franchi, Erdem, Jacquemus, Celia Kritharioti, Dawei Sun of Dawei Studio, Roksanda Ilinčić, Bottega Veneta, Torishéju Dumi, Schiaparelli and more, and that’s just on her most recent press tours for Challengers and Dune 2.

“When I said, ‘If you say no, it’ll be a no forever,’ that rang true for a long, long time,” he said.

Roach announced his retirement from fashion styling back in 2023, saying that he was tired of the “politics, lies and false narratives.” Before that, he dressed celebrities including Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande and more. Despite his exit from the industry, he remains Zendaya’s fashion guru as well as hosting OMG Fashun! on E! with Julia Fox.

