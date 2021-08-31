Cassius Gems: These Sexy Photos Of Lira Galore Make Us Do A Double Take Every Time

It’s Lira Galore’s birthday today!

The Instagram model is best known for shaking up social media and music videos with her thirst-inciting assets, not to mention dating some of the most sought-after men in the industry. Lira hails from Houston, Texas, where everything is bigger, and the women are celebrated for their killer curves. That said, she’s no exception to the rule — one look at her instagram and chances are you’ll be hypnotized by what she has to offer.

For her big day today, she took to IG to thank her mom and tell her followers how happy she is.

“28. I’m just happy to be here. Happy for my family & friends !! s/o to @momma_galore for making all those sacrifices! Thanks for having me Queen!,” she captioned a birthday balloon photo to mark the milestone. See the social media moment below.

Lira is now a mom to toddler Khaleesi Aurora (fathered by Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas), so we can only imagine how blessed and appreciative she feels as both a mother and daughter these days. Below, check out more of the photos that keep her 4.2 million Instagram followers coming back for more and join us in wishing the beauty the happiest of birthdays.