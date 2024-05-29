Lizzo Responds To ‘South Park’ Naming Ozempic Drug After Her In Obesity Episode, Social Media Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Comedy Central’s South Park is known for its politically incorrect humor, so when Lizzo found out she’d been referenced in a recent episode, she didn’t know what to think at first.

“Guys, my worst fear has been actualized. I’ve been referenced in a South Park episode. I’m so scared,” she said in an Instagram video where she did a “blind duet” to the clip.

Turns out the show’s writers paid her a compliment.

In The End of Obesity: A South Park Special that aired late last week, Sharon and Sheila, the mothers of the show’s main characters, Stan and Kyle, discuss the new weight loss drugs. After Sharon says she wasn’t approved for Ozempic, Sheila says she found an alternative.

“I controlled all my cravings to be thinner with Lizzo,” Sheila says. In the show, “Lizzo” is an fictional weight-loss medication that instead of making you thinner, makes you satisfied with the weight you are. A “commercial” for the “Lizzo” says it “makes you feel good about your weight — and it costs 90% less than Ozempic.”

Not only did the fake commercial add that users can eat what they want with little exercise, it said that “70% of patients on Lizzo no longer care how much they weigh,” and showed a character listening to a real-life Lizzo album.

“Ask about the power of not giving a f-ck with Lizzo,” was the tagline for the faux ad.

After first appearing shocked by the reference, the real-life Lizzo shared her happiness about being recognized for her body positivity efforts.

“That’s crazy. I just feel like damn, I’m really that b-tch, ” she said.

“I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f-ck to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f-ck I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

‘The men in Colorado’ are South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who came up with the animated show after meeting in film class at the University of Colorado. South Park debuted in 1997 and has been on Comedy Central ever since.

Lizzo has frequently shown her body in public and on her Instagram. She also posed naked for her 2019 album, Cuz I Love You. But the Grammy-winning artist who Prince mentored, has been bullied online and criticized for showing off her full figure. In 2019, she was dragged on social media for appearing at a Lakers game in an ass-baring skirt and thong and then twerking for the cameras.

In the reaction video, Lizzo – the real-life one – vowed to keep promoting body positivity now that the long-running sitcom has co-signed her self-confidence.

“And I’m gonna keep on showing you how to not give a f-ck,” she added.

