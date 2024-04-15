Subscribe
Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Is Teaming Up With “South Park” Creators For A Comedy Film

Published on April 15, 2024

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside

Source: Arturo Holmes/MG23 / Getty

Despite being embroiled in rap’s biggest beef at the moment, Kendrick Lamar is still staying busy.

The rapper is teaming up with South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with his long-time collaborator and former TDE co-president Dave Free.

Together, they’re creating a live-action comedy that will be released by Paramount Pictures and will hit theaters on July 4, 2025. The film was written by screenwriter, producer, and comedian Vernon Chatman, but little else is known about the project.

The announcement came during CinemaCon last week in Las Vegas, with Paramount executive Brian Robbins spilling a bit about what fans can expect from the film.

“I’m excited to announce that we’re going into production this summer on a [comedy] from the creators of South Park, Matt Stone and Trey Parker,” Robbins told the audience, according to Variety. “This script is one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read, and it’s certain to create some fireworks when it hits theaters on July 4th, 2025.”

While still not official, a post from Discussing Film says the film would be about “a young Black man interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum who discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.”

And earlier claims that it would be a musical have been refuted by Kendrick’s team, according to HipHopDX.

For K. Dot and Dave Free, the project is through pgLang, the creative company the duo launched in 2020. The company is also responsible for collaborations with Converse and LightPhone.

See how social media is feeling about Kendrick’s foray into Hollywood below.

Kendrick Lamar south park
