‘The Maxwell Challenge’ Goes Viral After Singer Shows Off Dance Moves, Twitter Reacts

Maxwell‘s music has gone viral many times if the amount of babies folks have made to it counts. But this week, the “Off” singer went viral for another one of his talents — dancing.

Two million plus Twitter users watched a video of Maxwell dancing at a recent concert with Megan Thee Stallion-like knee strength. The musician turns 50 next May, but age obviously has yet to catch up with him.

Fans were impressed by his moves and said so on social media. Maxwell jumped into the conversation, dubbing the video the “Maxwell Challenge.”

And there’s more video of the flexible singer.

Maxwell has yet to share the dance teacher, diet, yoga studio, or wellness practice that has helped keep his knees healthy, but maybe he’ll do so in the next viral video. But first, we’d like to get a whole album.

After he released the single “Off” in 2021, he said “blacksummers’NIGHT” was coming out in the spring of 2022. Since then, some Rihanna-like delays have ensued, and no release date has been set.

But he is on tour, and you can find those dates here and see those healthy knees in action.

Check out how Twitter is reacting to Maxwell’s knees below: