Megan Thee Stallion Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku Amid Pardi Fontaine Breakup Rumors, Twitter Hilariously Heartbroken

Megan Thee Stallion‘s rumored new boyfriend has set the internet ablaze.

Fans were unaware that Megan seemingly split from fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine when they spotted her with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku while attending his teammate Lautaro Martinez’s recent wedding in Lake Como, Italy.

Social media did some snooping and zooming in on photo and video releases from the wedding and spotted Lukaku and Megan several times together throughout the ceremony, and they were always holding hands or each other’s arms.

The two seemingly boo’d up Roc Nation management signees prompted sleuths to assume that the rapper had split from Pardison Fontaine after two years of dating.

The Houston hottie first confirmed the relationship with Fontaine during a February 2021 Instagram live.

“My boyfriend does make me very happy. He definitely takes care of me emotionally. He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good,” Meg said on Facebook Watch’s Peace of Mind with Taraji. “That’s a big thing for me, because I used to be so into the physical, right, like… but he moves me, he inspires me, and we just feel like a real team,” she said. “He feels like a partner.”

Then months later she revealed the stark difference she’s experienced in that relationship compared to ones prior that may have been a bit toxic.

“Pardi really showed me what it’s like to respect your partner … bc I used to be talking to people CRAZYYYY,” Megan admitted on Twitter. “My boyfriend lets me be me [because] he confident I ain’t going no where … I like that,” Megan said.

