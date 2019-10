The Best Cosplay Spotted At Day 1 & 2 of New York Comic Con 2019

It’s that time of the year once again New Yorkers. If you’re wondering why you are seeing people dressed up as your favorite superheroes or fictional characters, don’t worry; it means New York Comic Con is back. Like we always do this time, Cassius is on the scene from Jacob K. Javits Center in Manhattan to get immersed in the geekdom.

New York Comic Con is one of the biggest comic book conventions in the world, second to the nerd soiree that goes down annually in San Diego. Every year 0ver 250,000 New Yorkers and out-of-towners converge on the glasshouse of wonder located on the west side of the NYC to celebrate all things Marvel, DC, anime while scooping up some memorabilia and comic books.

Gamers, you are definitely not left out, there are plenty of activations set up all over the show floor. PlayStation is definitely represented this year with booths showing off the highly-anticipated Marvel’s Avengers game, Predator, and Iron Man VR. But you gotta get there early if you want to play cause the lines are intense.

But the one thing that brings the people out every year is the Cosplay, of course. It’s absolutely amazing to see the great detail and passion that goes into costumes. From Spider-Man, Wolverine, Spider-Gwen, and so much more, no one is left out at all. If you were not fortunate to scoop a pass for one of the four days, don’t worry, we got you. Hit the gallery below, and be sure to follow us at @CassiusLife_ on Twitter for live updates from NYCC.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz