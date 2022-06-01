CASSIUS Gems: Best Photos From Nia Long’s Instagram That Prove Ime Udoka’s Been Winning Before The Celtics

Ime Udoka won the Eastern Conference finals this year, but it’s clear he’s been winning.

The former basketball player is only in his first season as the head coach of the Boston Celtics, and he’s already taking the Jason Tatum-led squad to the promised land against the stacked Golden State Warriors, a series he’s confident about taking on.

“We’ve played Golden State well this year. We blasted them at their place, had a tough loss at our place early in the season,” he told Yahoo Sports. “And so it’s a new series. We know who we are and the things we do well, so we’re confident in that.”

But what many people didn’t realize is that he’s been in a relationship with Nia Long for over a decade, and she showed out for her husband after he clinched a spot in the 2022 NBA Finals.

She celebrated the Game 7 victory against the Miami Heat by posting a video to her Twitter of her dancing and yelling in excitement with a caption that read “Yes!!!”

Long is, of course, a well-accomplished actress and held iconic roles in works like Boyz N the Hood, Love Jones, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Soul Food. She’s long been the crush of many over the past three decades, so we dug through her Instagram for some of our favorite photos below.