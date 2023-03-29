Nick Cannon Says He Doesn’t Give His Kids’ Mothers A “Monthly Allowance,” Twitter Roasts Him

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The drama behind Nick Cannon and his football team of kids continues.

Cannon’s always giving a glimpse into the life of having more than 10 kids, and his latest comments have people up in arms.

The 42-year-old entertainer revealed on Monday’s interview with Hot 104.1 that, contrary to popular belief, he doesn’t pay child support.

He clarified that he is a provider but doesn’t give them a “monthly allowance” or “set amount” to the six mothers of his children.

“I don’t give myself that [guideline]. What they need, they get it,” he said. “There’s never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn’t receive.”

He admitted that being a father can be tough but understands what the mothers of children have gone through.

“Everybody has their challenges – but when you really understand this woman has given the greatest sacrifice and sacrificed her body to bring a child into [this world], that’s the best gift any man could ask for,” he added. “Regardless of what goes on in any scenario … I’ll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children.”

Cannons offspring includes Morrocan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir and Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, Zen and Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott, Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

See how Twitter’s reacting to Cannon not giving his children’s mothers a monthly stipend.