CASSIUS Gems: 14 Of Nicki Minaj’s Hottest Instagram Shots

Ah, Nicki Minaj.

The Queens-born rapper is never one to mince her words– which makes her one of the best female rappers to ever grab the mic. And if you need proof, remember the time she smoked Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Rick Ross when she was a rookie in the rap game.

Minaj is always quick to snap back at haters and people that critique her for career moves, and now its happened again. For the second time, she’s connected with the snitch of a rapper, also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, for a new song. Of course, rap twitter was angered that she collaborated with the rainbow-haired troll, but the one thing you can’t be mad at is how great she looked in the video. The song, named “Troll,” already has 20 million views on YouTube, but we’d much rather watch the video on mute. Minaj is spotted in several outfits– including nothing but pasties, a furry bikini top, and a red patent leather dress.

