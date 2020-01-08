Nicki Minaj Approved Her Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Back In 2015

Yesterday (Jan.8), Madame Tussauds in Berlin took a lot of heat on Twitter after it unveiled a Nicki Minaj wax figure that looked nothing like her according to social media.

Nicki Minaj Approved Wax Figure Everyone's Roasting … 4 Years Ago https://t.co/s8V6MG5yCI — TMZ (@TMZ) January 8, 2020

The wax figure was believed to be new, it turns out that is not the case at all. TMZ is exclusively reporting that Berlin was loaned the Nicki Minaj wax figured that was first unveiled in Las Vegas back in 2015, and Minaj and her team worked with the chain on it, and she signed off on it.

Per TMZ:

Turns out, the “new” Nicki wax figure at Madame Tussauds Berlin isn’t new at all … it’s the same one unveiled in August 2015 at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. We’re told Minaj’s wax likeness was moved to Germany because the museum loans statues out frequently to mix up the attractions at its various locations.

Also, for all the haters claiming Nicki’s being disrespected because the figure doesn’t look anything like her … she disagrees. Our sources say, her team actually worked with the museum on the project in 2015, and she signed off on it before it went public.

When the figure was first unveiled back in 2015, there was also some controversy, but it wasn’t about how it looked. Instead, visitors were photographing themselves, touching the statue inappropriately that also celebrated the 1-year anniversary of her song “Anaconda.”

Why must yall b this way😔👀 https://t.co/4MyacuPryh — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) August 4, 2015

Welp, we don’t know if the wax figure needs a touch-up or if time hasn’t been kind to it, but it sure doesn’t look like her at all.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz