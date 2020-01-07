Nah This Ain’t It Chief: Twitter Is Clowning Madame Tussauds Tragic Nicki Minaj Wax Figure

When it comes to wax figures, they are a huge miss, see Beyoncé’s disastrous immortalization in wax or a huge hit like Aaliyah and Drake’s wax figures. The famed wax museum chain, Madame Tussauds, is once again feeling the wrath of Black Twitter after it unveiled a new Nicki Minaj wax figure that looks insanely melanin deficient.

Black Twitter collectively said nah chief this ain’t it when Madame Tussauds’ Berlin location unveiled it’s Nicki Minaj wax figure. The statue takes its cues from Minaj’s look from the 2014 music video for her smash hit “Anaconda.” Reactions to the wax figure are pouring in with everyone in agreeance that it does not look like Nicki Minaj at all.

The museum smartly has not shared any photos of the figure on its timeline but did reveal via its IG stories, so the chain is probably receiving some interesting DM replies. Regardless, Madame Tussauds’ wax Nicki is getting dragged up and down timelines and deservingly so. You can peep all the responses to it in the gallery below.

Photo: Tristar Media / Getty