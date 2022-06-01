nike
HomeSneakers

NikeCraft GPS Sneaker From Tom Sachs Photos

The new NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe (GPS) from Tom Sachs is made for everyday wear. But will it be readily available for everybody? Here are detailed photos of the sure to be in demand sneakers that retail for $109.99.

Good luck securing your pair.

1. NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs

NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs Source:NIke

Black rubber waffle outsole. 

2. NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs

NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs Source:NIke

Clean outside lateral.

3. NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs

NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs Source:NIke

Clean medial lateral look. 

4. NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs

NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs Source:NIke

“Well worn” or “beaters,” whatever you want to call it. 

5. NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs

NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs Source:NIke

Fresh box art. 

6. NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs

NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs Source:NIke

Rear view. 

7. NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs

NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs Source:NIke

Fresh out the box, crispy. 

8. NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs

NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs Source:NIke

Foam tongue and woven NikeCraft label. 

9. NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs

NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs Source:NIke

Top side. 

10. NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs

NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs Source:NIke

Not so boring, actually. 

11. NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs

NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs Source:NIke

Hey Tom. 

More From CassiusLife
Close