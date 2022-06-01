NikeCraft GPS Sneaker From Tom Sachs Photos

The new NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe (GPS) from Tom Sachs is made for everyday wear. But will it be readily available for everybody? Here are detailed photos of the sure to be in demand sneakers that retail for $109.99.
Good luck securing your pair.
1. NikeCraft GPS x Tom SachsSource:NIke
Black rubber waffle outsole.
2. NikeCraft GPS x Tom SachsSource:NIke
Clean outside lateral.
3. NikeCraft GPS x Tom SachsSource:NIke
Clean medial lateral look.
4. NikeCraft GPS x Tom SachsSource:NIke
“Well worn” or “beaters,” whatever you want to call it.
5. NikeCraft GPS x Tom SachsSource:NIke
Fresh box art.
6. NikeCraft GPS x Tom SachsSource:NIke
Rear view.
7. NikeCraft GPS x Tom SachsSource:NIke
Fresh out the box, crispy.
8. NikeCraft GPS x Tom SachsSource:NIke
Foam tongue and woven NikeCraft label.
9. NikeCraft GPS x Tom SachsSource:NIke
Top side.
10. NikeCraft GPS x Tom SachsSource:NIke
Not so boring, actually.
11. NikeCraft GPS x Tom SachsSource:NIke
Hey Tom.
