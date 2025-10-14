Subscribe
Pop Culture

NLE Choppa Claps Back At Jonathan Majors Over Bible Debate: “Read It Again”

Published on October 14, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Since the launch of his Den of Kings platform earlier this year, Kirk Franklin has been utilizing it as a gathering place for Black men to engage in honest and vulnerable conversations.

All of his guests are celebrities, which makes for an unexpected cast of people and conversation , which is what happened on a recent episode that Franklin hosted.

The latest episode’s roundtable, released on World Mental Health Day, consisted of KevOnStage, Jonathan Majors, NLE Choppa, Dr. Jay Barnett, and, of course, Ray J.

Given Franklin’s roots in religion, the Bible came up, and a statement by NLE sparked a bit of a debate because he believes the Bible praises God, the Father, more than Jesus Christ, the Son.

 “If we are men made in the likeness, Jesus is our brother,” he said as a pensive KevOnStage looks on. “Why would I drop down and praise my brother instead of praising my father? And that goes back to honoring your parents.”

The first to interject is Majors, who asks NLE if he has read the Bible. After confirming that he has read it and also listened to it, Majors offers him more advice on interpreting it correctly.

“I would say, read it again.” Majors said.

NLE let out an awkward chuckle before the conversation moved on, as it appeared he and Majors understood the text differently.

But it wasn’t exactly over as NLE addressed it again on social media by once again challenging the son and father narrative by posting passages from the Bible, and writing, “READ IT AGAIN.”

He also shares a photo of an impassioned Majors mid-conversation, captioned, “The eyes. They never lie, Chico,” alongside a smirking emoji.

However, all those posts have since been deleted, so it’s unclear if his disagreement with Majors was solved offline.

NLE’s renewed spirituality was on full display during our 2024 cover story with the Memphis, Tennessee, rapper, who says he always had an unrealized connection to God.

“You got a connection with Him in the womb, whether you know it or not,” he told us. “Even when I didn’t know I had a connection with Him, I had one.”

Another viral moment from the same Den of Kings came when KevOnStage was having an emotional moment and Ray J was the first to console him.

See social media’s reaction to the episode below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

Jonathan Majors kirk franklin nle choppa
More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?

Hip-Hop Wired
The Millennium Tour - Atlanta, GA

Mario Snaps On Camera Man, "Get The F*ck Off The Stage"

Hip-Hop Wired
Prime Video's "Cross" Season Two At New York Comic Con 2025

It Begins & Ends With Him: What To Expect From Season 2 Of Prime Video's 'Cross' Following Premiere Date Announcement

Global Grind
US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Why Is Diddy Trying To Serve His Prison Sentence At FCI Fort Dix In New Jersey?

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Support + Feed 2023 Fall Fundraiser
Crime

d4vd’s Manager Breaks Silence Over Celeste Rivas’ Death

45 Items
Pop Culture

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 3 of NYCC

.......................................................................... (NCAA Photos Archive)
Sports

Longtime HBCU Coach Abruptly Quits Ahead Of Season Amid Abuse Allegations

2024 LSU Archive
Sports

Scott Van Pelt Apologizes for “Incomplete” Response to Ryan Clark’s Kyren Lacy Tribute

"The Morning Show" Season 4 New York Premiere
15 Items
News

Van Jones Apologizes For “Dead Gaza Babies” Remarks After Getting Called Out By Kyrie Irving & More

"A House Of Dynamite" Red Carpet - 63rd New York Film Festival
Pop Culture

Angel Reese Drops New Lingerie Pics To Announce She’ll Walk In Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close