CASSIUS Gems: Former Miss USA & Model Olivia Culpo’s Steamiest Instagram Moments

Olivia Culpo has been on top for a while now.

The Rhode Island native spearheaded America’s pageant race over 10 years ago. In 2012, she led a legendary run that started with her becoming Miss Rhode Island earlier in the year. She won Miss USA in June, beating the competition to be crowned Miss Universe in January.

As the 61st woman to hold that honor, she became the only eighth American to nab the title.

Like most pageant girls, her causes include campaigning for Feeding America, educating youngsters on HIV and youth prevention, working with the disabled community, and launching a partnership to give away glasses to those in need.

But after her reign in the pageant world, Culpo turned to social media to build her brand and became a certified model and influencer while still managing to host the Miss Universe 2022 and Miss Universe 2023 broadcasts. She also starred in campaigns for L’Oréal, Kipling, and Brazilian-based haircare line Überliss.

She’s even caught the entrepreneur itch, and since she often lives in a bikini, she launched a swimwear collaboration with Montce just last month.

“I just want people to feel their best. I want people to feel like they’re out there living their best life, looking their best selves, feeling amazing. And I have to say, when you have a bathing suit that fits just right, it does do the job,” she told PEOPLE.

The model has been romantically linked to several high-profile names, including Nick Jonas, Tim Tebow, and Danny Amendola, and is currently engaged to Christian McCaffrey.

Her love for bikinis was on display again when she was featured on the coveted cover of the 2020 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alongside Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock. She was also featured in the mag again the following year.

