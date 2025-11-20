Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Patrick Beverley’s Lawyer Denies Sister’s Assault Claims As Social Media Cancels Him

Published on November 20, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Sean M. Haffey / Getty

Patrick Beverley is getting a lot of blowback right now for allegedly assaulting his sister.

But now his attorney, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, is warning not to believe the violent police filings describing the familial altercation.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Quinones-Hollins paints her client as a “provider” and “protector.”

“Patrick is not a violent man and was not violent that night,” she said. “In fact, he was very respectful with the authorities that night and encouraged others to do the same.”

Quinones-Hollins says Beverley “has always looked out for their wellbeing and will continue to do so,” confidently adding that she has “every expectation that when all the facts are in, Patrick will be cleared of these charges.”

Related Stories

The statement comes after police learned of a confrontation between Beverley and his sister, which began when she snuck out of the house to see her boyfriend in a park near her Texas home.

When she arrived back home, her mother was awake and told her to call her boyfriend to come pick her up. When he returned, Beverley had arrived as well and began yelling at his sister for her behavior.

That’s when his sister claims Beverley “grabbed her by her neck with both hands, and picked her up off the ground, by having her feet come up from the floor.” She alleges it left her unable to breathe for “20 to 30 seconds” before he then slammed her against a wall, then laid her on the couch and punched her “approximately one time on her left eye with a closed fist.”

After the alleged assault, it was her boyfriend who called the police.

Beverley has denounced the violent report, writing on X, “Please don’t believe everything you see on the internet. Hope all is well, Luv❤️🙏🏾” as the drama continues to snowball.

See the ongoing reaction to the fallout surrounding the former NBA player below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Related Tags

patrick beverley

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Megan Thee Stallion Sought Therapy At $240,000 Treatment Center After Milagro Gramz Shared Deepfake Porn Video of The Hip-Hop Star

Hip-Hop Wired
Selena At The Houston Astrodome

New Netflix Doc Details Life & Tragic Murder Of Megastar Selena

Global Grind
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

5 Takeaways From Meek Mill’s ‘Indie Pack Vol.1’ EP

Hip-Hop Wired
National CARES Mentoring Movement's 10th Annual For The Love Of Our Children Gala

Iyanla Vanzant Returns To OWN With New Series 'Iyanla: The Inside Fix'

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Football

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz
15 Items
Pop Culture

Klay Thompson Fires Back At “Disgusting And Disturbing” Ex-NBA Stars’ Comments About Megan Thee Stallion

15 Items
Entertainment

“I Pray for His Downfall”: Michelle Beadle Blasts Stephen A. Smith & Receives a 20-Minute Scathing Rant

Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls
23 Items
Entertainment

Patrick Beverley Accused Of Choking & Punching Sister After She Snuck Out With Boyfriend, Social Media Jumps In

LV The Place Bangkok - Le Cafeé Louis Vuitton, Thailand
16 Items
Entertainment

New Louis Vuitton Bags For Men Are Arriving Courtesy of Pharrell

San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks
21 Items
Sports

Anthony Davis Labeled “Chunky” After Bulking Up, Social Media Has Jokes

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close