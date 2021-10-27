NJ Devils Star & Red Bull Athlete P.K. Subban & A Local New Jersey Artist Create Mural Celebrating Diversity In Hockey

Believe it or not, there are Black and Brown people who play and enjoy the sport of hockey.

One of those people, NJ Devils star defenseman and Red Bull athlete P.K. Subban, teamed up with local New Jersey artist Yasmin De Jesus to create a new mural celebrating diversity in hockey. The mural was completed just in time for the start of the NHL 2021-22 regular season.

The mural lives in the thriving art scene of Newark, NJ. It aims to promote diversity and reframe the sport of hockey that has historically lacked cultural representation, a press release from Red Bull revealed. The mural was a product of ideas that Subban and De Jesus exchanged virtually and collaboratively for over a year, subsequently leading up to the finished product that honors both Black and Brown players while encouraging the Greater Newark community to hit the ice.

The mural “is meant to be a vehicle for discussion around representation and equity in hockey” and also features uplifting language, including “Newark Strong,” the slogan created by Newark’s Mayor Ras J. Baraka during the height of the pandemic.

We love to see it.

Photos: Red Bull / P.K. Subban & Newark NJ local Create Mural Celebrating Diversity In Hockey