Hip-Hop Community Mourns PnB Rock After He Was Robbed & Killed At Roscoe’s Chicken And Waffles In Los Angeles

Rapper PnB Rock was robbed and fatally shot on Monday afternoon while dining with his girlfriend at the Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles. Per the Los Angeles Times, police captain Kelly Muniz would not explicitly name the artist at a press conference. However, TMZ confirmed that it was Allen who was killed.

However, Capt. Muniz did share that the suspect entered the restaurant waving a firearm and beelined right to the rapper for his jewelry. “There was some sort of verbal exchange at this point,” she told reporters. “We are not able to get audio in this investigation. But then the suspect shot the victim several times… and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot.”

Others at the restaurant reportedly tried to save Allen’s life. But he was taken to a local hospital shortly thereafter, where he was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m. The artist leaves behind two daughters, 8-year-old Milan and 2-year-old Xuri Li.

Authorities are using security footage from within Roscoe’s to identify Allen’s shooter. Muniz also said law enforcement was relying on other local cameras to determine where the suspect may have headed.

D.J. Akademiks also posted a recent interview he had with the artist for Akademiks’ podcast Off the Record. PNB Rock spoke openly on L.A. gang culture and how he had been targeted numerous times prior to the sit-down.

While fans mourn the publicly violent death of PNB Rock, instead of blaming the gunman, many are calling into question his girlfriend and mother of his youngest daughter, Stephanie Sibounheuang.

The 30-year-old Philadelphia native, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was geotagged by his girlfriend while at the restaurant. The post has been since-deleted, as fans think the shooter may have tracked Sibounheuang’s I.G. Stories to locate him.

A number of fans and celebs are rightfully coming to Sibounheuang’s defense, though, and are morning his untimely death.

Rest in power to PNB Rock, and we wish strength upon his family.