Prosecutors Push for 11-Year Prison Sentence for Diddy Because He “Put Others In Fear”

Published on September 30, 2025

Sean Combs

Source: Getty / General

Prosecutors want Sean “Diddy” Combs to serve 11 years in prison after he was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July 2025.

“His crimes of conviction are serious and have warranted sentences over ten years in multiple cases for defendants who, like Sean Combs, engaged in violence and put others in fear,” they wrote in a presentence submission, the Associated Press reports.

They filed the sentencing recommendation just after midnight, which included letters from some of his accusers recounting the violence they allegedly suffered at the hands of Combs.

Their recommendation called Combs “unrepentant” and added that the Bad Boy CEO had conceded his acts of violence and abuse in the trial, but “incredibly, … he now argues that his victims should shoulder the blame.”

Combs, 55, has been in jail since his July conviction for paying for and arranging male sex workers to travel to hotels to have sex with his then-girlfriend.

Combs reportedly called the dayslong, drug-fueled sexual encounters “freak-offs,” which were often filmed.

“In July, Combs was convicted of two charges for violating the Mann Act, which outlaws interstate commerce related to prostitution, for arranging the paid sexual encounters between his girlfriends and male sex workers. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison,” AP reports.

The same jury acquitted Combs of more serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that carried a life sentence.

The defense filed presentence arguments last week, claiming that Combs has suffered sufficient punishment, having served 13 months in custody, and therefore should be released. They argued that during his incarceration in a Brooklyn federal facility, he’s become a changed man. He is reportedly under suicide watch and has learned to respond to dangerous situations with calmness and not anger. The defense pointed out an incident that didn’t escalate even after an inmate confronted Diddy with a homemade knife.

They also noted that Combs realized his drug abuse, including those prescribed by doctors, aided in his violent behavior. Defense attorneys have asked that he be sentenced to no more than 14 months in prison. Sentencing is set for Friday.

Diddy
