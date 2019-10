Kid Fury, Crissles & Solange Host Special Coast To Coast ‘Queen & Slim’ Screenings

We still got some time till the theatrical release of Lena Waithe’s highly-anticipated film Queen & Slim, but a select few got to see the movie early. Last week, two special screenings of the movie were held from coast to coast with plenty of star power on hand to get an advanced look at the film.

On Thursday, October 10, during Culture Con week, a special screening hosted by The Read’s Kid Fury and Crissles in Brooklyn at Brooklyn Academy of Music’s (BAM) Rose Cinemas. Big names in the building to watch the movie included rapper Fabolous, actor/comedian Jerrod Carmichael as the film’s writer and director, Lena Waithe, and Melina Matsoukas.

After the movie was over, attendees were treated to a q&a session featuring Waithe and Matsoukas moderated by Kid Fury and Crissles.

Friday, October 11, it was the west coast’s turn to check out Queen & Slim. Stars and tastemakers gathered at The Underground Museum located in Los Angeles for a private screening of the film hosted by Solange.

Guests included:

Kelly Rowland, Lance Gross, Michael Ealy, Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi, Shiona Turini, JoJo, Kendrick Sampson Keith Powers, DeWanda Wise, Miss Diddy, Estelle, Flea, Gabrielle Dennis, Lil Rel Howery, Y’lan Noel, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and more.

The screenings followed the announcement of the Queen & Slim soundtrack that will feature new songs from Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Vince Staples, EARTHGANG, and more. Plus classic records from Mike Jones, Roy Ayers, Bilal, and others. To see photos from both screenings, hit the gallery below and make sure you check out Queen & Slim when it arrives in theaters nationwide on November 26.

Photo: Jennifer Johnson/T.K. Atakora/Universal