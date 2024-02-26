Richard Sherman Arrested With “Bloodshot And Watery” Eyes On Suspicion Of DUI

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Former NFL player Richard Sherman is once again in legal trouble over getting behind the wheel when he shouldn’t have.

On Saturday, the Super Bowl XLVIII Champion was arrested early in the morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Around 2 a.m., he was pulled over for driving 79mph in a 60mph zone along Interstate 405 by Washington State Patrol Trooper, Jordan Hazzard-Thomas. In his report, Hazzard-Thomas knew something was up thanks to some pretty clear context clues, which include “the odor of intoxicants” and “bloodshot and watery” eyes, and he admitted to having two margaritas. After declining to take a breathalyzer test, he was taken to King County Jail in Seattle, where he waived his right to appear at a Monday bail hearing.

His bail was set at $5,000, but according to NBC Sports, he remains behind bars until his attorney, Jon Scott Fox, pays up and his release is processed.

He’s got another court hearing on Wednesday and is to remain squeaky clean until then.

“The judge ordered that Sherman can’t drive, consume alcohol or prescription drugs, or refuse blood or breath tests before his next hearing,” writes the Seattle Times.

This isn’t the first time the 5-time Pro Bowler’s been arrested, with the most recent incident coming in 2021 when he was arrested in Washington on five misdemeanors, including resisting arrest and driving while under the influence. Last year, he accepted a plea bargain and took a first-degree negligent driving charge.

One of the most prolific cornerbacks in the 2010s, Sherman got his start at Stanford, where he graduated with a degree before getting drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011. He played there until 2018 when he was released, and the very next day, he signed a three-year $39 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers. After retiring, he went the NFL analyst route and sits across from Skip Bayless at the co-host desk for FS1’s Undisputed.

See how social media is reacting to Sherman’s arrest below.