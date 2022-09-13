FUMBLE: ATLiens Blast Atlanta Falcons For Teaming Up With New Jersey Native, Rotimi, For “New Anthem”

The NFL season kicked off last week, and a promo video featuring former Power star and musician Rotimi might indicate how the Atlanta Falcons’ 2022-23 quest to win a Super Bowl might go.

Every season NFL teams drop promo videos to get fans excited for the season, and usually, they team up with local celebrities or musicians to help get the word out. This brings us to the Atlanta Falcons and who they decided to enlist to hype up loyal Falcons fans.

Rotimi teased his followers in August that he was working with the Falcons in an Instagram post sharing a video with the caption “The new ATL anthem, @atlantafalcons #RISEUP.”

At the time, the teaser didn’t shake things up; it’s when the Falcons dropped the video ahead of the Falcons season opener when sh*t hit the fan with fans. Immediately the team was roasted for teaming up with the artist who originally hails from New Jersey. The “anthem,” called “Rise Up,” utilizing the famous catchphrase the team has adopted, isn’t slapping like the team hoped it would.

That Ain’t Atlanta

The biggest complaint besides the song being subpar is the fact the Falcons failed to reach out to a local celebrity or artist, which Atlanta has plenty of.

“The Falcons hate us fans because out of all the people to give us some Rise Up music it’s Rotimi. I like his music but it ain’t for football. The budget must be in hell this season,” one tweet read in response to the new promo.

“Somebody said: Falcons lost cause they let Rotimi sing that song he from Africa the other “A,” another tweet hilariously stated.

Famous ATLiens, T.I., and Jermaine Dupri even responded to the sacrilege committed by their beloved Falcons. TIP shared a video expressing his frustration with the football franchise’s decision.

He also shared a photo of himself, one-time music rival Ludacris and Jeezy to give the Falcons a good idea of who they should call if they need a new anthem.

Jermaine Dupri vowed to restore the energy the Falcons messed up when they decided to choose Rotimi.

Welp.

Rotimi Doesn’t Seem To Be Bothered By The Criticism

For the most part, Rotimi is taking the criticism well. He even made light of the situation with his sexy buttascotch persona while watching the Falcons lose their opening game.

LOL.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty