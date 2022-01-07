Cassius Gems: Sexy Jill Scott Moments Like THESE Keep Fans Thirsty For More

It’s no secret: on top of being drop-dead gorgeous and talented, Jill Scott has a certain amount of sex appeal that she isn’t afraid to unleash when she’s feeling sensual.

Needless to say, the internet banded together in desperation and thirst when a rumor surfaced that there might be a Jill Scott sex tape floating around. Everyone was hoping and praying the rumor was true. Unfortunately for Miss Scott’s prospective Only Fans constituency, the tape does not exist… apparently… allegedly.

It seems Jill may have had a good laugh as the rumor circulated on social media. The beauty hit Twitter and, in but so many words, told everyone to simmer down and find another way to quench their thirst. “Say word!?! I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop. Ya’ll too much. #headedbacktowork #hydrate,” Jill tweeted. Ha!

To be fair, the thirst is warranted because, again, we are talking about thee Jill Scott here. It’s the way she walks, the way she talks… it’s everything about her. This is us when Miss Jill does, well, anything:

Not to mention, that viral… ahem… mic performance that had absolutely everyone shook just a few years ago. If you missed that, promptly tune in:

More sexy photos of the Queen below. Thank us later.