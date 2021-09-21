Cassius Gems: Sexy Photos Of Jason Derulo’s Bae, Jena Frumes

Jason Derulo is in love and we love to see it.

The singer, dancer, and TikTok extraordinaire recently welcomed his first child with social media influencer and model, Jena Frumes. She’s a beautiful woman with a great personality and to top that off, she joins in on Jason’s TikTok and Instagram fun. While talking to Page Six last year, the new dad revealed they met at the gym. Jason said he’d seen Jena a couple times before working up the nerve to approach her.

“We met at Equinox. We both have a similar desire to work out all the time, and I had seen her once there before, and then the second time, I was like, ‘Aight. Imma go talk to her,’ and the rest is history,” he told the site.

“She likes doing the transitions,” he adds of their viral TikTok videos. “She likes doing like really organic things, whereas I kind of really like the special effects kinds of things the most. Mine take a lot longer to do the special effects, so sometimes she just doesn’t want to wait that long. She just wants to post right away, but we both tap into both.”

Witness a little of their coupled up cuteness below.

Check out more photos of Jason’s lady love below and be sure to follow them both for more hilariousness.