King of TikTok?: Jason Derulo Raking In The Dough Thanks To The Video Social Media Network

Jason Derulo has found something he’s really good at.

Singer/dancer/actor Jason Derulo can now add TikTok star to his resume. Derulo, who is usually the butt of jokes on social media, especially around Met Gala time (Google it) is shining on the video social network. While Twitter still finds a way to throw in a joke or two, most are very impressed with Derulo’s videos, which pretty much sh*t on everyone else’s TikTok posts and proves he using a version of TikTok we don’t have.

TMZ caught up with Derulo and to talk about his newfound fame on TikTok and “Talk Dirty To Me” singer revealed he is raking in the dough thanks to his impressive videos. Derulo also added that anybody can achieve his status on TikTok as long as the creativity is on point.

Per TMZ:

“The “Cats” star and “Swalla” singer tells TMZ … anybody can make a killing off the video creation app, as long as you create your own space and find a niche.”