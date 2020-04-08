Good Lawd: 14 Of Kash Doll’s Sexiest Instagram Moments

While we’re all under strict orders to stay home during the coronavirus quarantine, Kash Doll continues to bless our timelines.

Most recently, she’s been flaunting those killer curves in Savage x Fenty lingerie and showing off her acting skills. Yep, Kash Doll, whose real name is Arkeisha Wright, was spotted on Fox’s hit series Empire, alongside Gabourey Sidibe and Ta’Rhonda Jones and she was a natural on camera. See the role Kash says she’s “so excited” about below.

Not only is she talented and beautiful, she’s got style, an incredible resolve, and she’s funny too.

Need we say more?

Keep scrolling for some of the Detroit rapper’s most unforgettable IG moments. You’ll thank us later.