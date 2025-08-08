Leaked Video Shows Sha’Carri Richardson Shoving Boyfriend Moments Before Domestic Violence Arrest

Last week, Sha’Carri Richardson was jailed for hitting her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, at an airport, and though the charges have been dropped, the newly leaked video opens her up to the court of public opinion.

Obtained by TMZ, the footage shows what was previously described as a heated moment in Washington state’s Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on July 27.

From the camera above, you can see a man, alleged to be Coleman, walking when Richardson grabs his backpack from behind before standing in front of him.

He appears to try to defuse the situation by walking away, but she continues to get in his face as he turns around in circles. Tensions heighten when she pushes him against a column and bumps into him with her shoulder before knocking him out of frame. Eventually, they return, as she seems to taunt him and then throw what appear to be headphones at him.

The bickering continued until the couple was at a TSA checkpoint and cops questioned them, with Richardson claiming it started when he swiped her headphones and that the altercation was only verbal.

But authorities said they arrested Richardson after watching the surveillance video back and booked her on a charge of fourth-degree assault.

She only spent roughly 18 hours behind bars because Coleman declined to press charges and defended her in public, calling it an emotional moment blown out of proportion.

“I feel like it was just a sucky situation all around,” Coleman said. “I don’t feel as if she should have been arrested. People have emotions and stuff like that, and she has things she gotta work on for herself. So do I, so do you.”

He continued, “She’s a human being, and a great person… She has a lot of things going on, a lot of emotions and forces going on inside of her that not only I can’t understand, but nobody can. She’s one of one. And I’m one of one, too.”

Not much more will likely be heard about the altercation since the courts and Coleman laid it to rest, but of course, social media is sounding off.

See the reactions below.

