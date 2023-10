Starter Links With Global Cannabis Brand Cookies For Limited-Edition “All City Pack” Collaboration

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Starter is working towards getting back on the sidelines of your favorite professional sports leagues. However, the brand still recognizes its popularity with streetwear culture, and that’s why this latest collaboration with global cannabis brand Cookies makes all the sense in the world.

Founded by Billboard chart-topping rapper, documentary filmmaker, cultural ambassador, cannabis trailblazer Berner, and grow expert Jai, Cookies quickly became the first billion-dollar company in the still-growing legal cannabis industry.

The latest collaboration, the All-City pack, sees unique takes on the sportswear brand’s classic piece, the early 90’s Starter jacket pullover silhouette.

Instead of the iconic Starter logo emblazoned across the jacket, it’s replaced with Cookies across the front and back of the coat, with Cookies located directly under the sportswear brand’s star logo.

The Cookies logo patch is placed on the right sleeve, adding another dope touch to the limited piece. The jackets also keep the sports feel, utilizing the team colors of the Minnesota Vikings classic Los Angeles Raiders before relocating to Las Vegas, the San Francisco 49ers, and the New York Knicks.

To celebrate the All City collection’s launch, the two brands held an event on Thursday in Soho, New York City. The very much legal weed smoke was in the air as guests, including Cookies founders, were in the building to celebrate the All City collection’s arrival.

The collection is now available at Cookiessf.com and Cookies flagship stores.

Hit the gallery below for more photos of the collection below.

Photo: Starter / Cookies