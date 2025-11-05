Supreme Goes Patchwork Crazy On Latest Timberland Collaboration

The frigid winter temperatures are just around the corner, and if you’re still looking to add to your boot collection, Supreme has arrived with a remixed Timberland option.

By now, your closet already has a pair of black or wheat 6-inch premium waterproof boots, so Supreme updated those beloved colorways.

The typical waterproof premium nubuck upper is still present, but there’s a debossed stitched pattern all over with strategically placed logos that resemble the hangtag that comes attached to every fresh pair.

Love Cassius Life? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The design is more prominent on the wheat pair, with the stitching resembling the tan thread usually seen throughout the boot, but is completely murdered out on the black pair, creating a much more subtle difference in materials. Still, the red lining provides a pop of color and matches the red Supreme logo atop the mudguard.

In true Supreme fashion, they wouldn’t abandon their rebellious roots without a louder colorway, which comes in a bolder multicolor patchwork with tones of reds, blues, and purples atop the classic tan outsole.

The three options of the limited-edition Supreme x Timberland boots are set to release stateside on Nov. 6, followed by Asia on Nov. 8 on the brand’s webstore and in physical locations.

At $210, the original pair of 6-inch Timbs is already steep, so expect your wallet to take a hit if you add them to your cart.

This isn’t the first time the two brands have linked up, with previous collabs in recent years featuring Supreme’s logo obnoxiously plastered on the upper or a diamond-plate embossed design.

Get a better look at the latest offering below ahead of its release later this week.

1. Timberland X Supreme 2025 Source:Supreme Timberland X Supreme 2025 supreme 2. Timberland X Supreme 2025 Source:Supreme Timberland X Supreme 2025 supreme 3. Timberland X Supreme 2025 Source:Supreme Timberland X Supreme 2025 supreme 4. Timberland X Supreme 2025 Source:Supreme Timberland X Supreme 2025 supreme 5. Timberland X Supreme 2025 Source:Supreme Timberland X Supreme 2025 supreme 6. Timberland X Supreme 2025 Source:Supreme Timberland X Supreme 2025 supreme 7. Timberland X Supreme 2025 Source:Supreme Timberland X Supreme 2025 supreme 8. Timberland X Supreme 2025 Source:Supreme Timberland X Supreme 2025 supreme 9. Timberland X Supreme 2025 Source:Supreme Timberland X Supreme 2025 supreme 10. Timberland X Supreme 2025 Source:Supreme Timberland X Supreme 2025 supreme 11. Timberland X Supreme 2025 Source:Supreme Timberland X Supreme 2025 supreme 12. Timberland X Supreme 2025 Source:Supreme Timberland X Supreme 2025 supreme 13. Timberland X Supreme 2025 Source:Supreme Timberland X Supreme 2025 supreme 14. Timberland X Supreme 2025 Source:Supreme Timberland X Supreme 2025 supreme 15. Timberland X Supreme 2025 Source:Supreme Timberland X Supreme 2025 supreme