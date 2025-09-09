Dive Into Supreme’s Grungy Yohji Yamamoto Fall 2025 Collection

Supreme has delivered yet another timely collection to ensure you can flex all fall and winter.
This time, the brand linked up with Japanese savant Yohji Yamamoto, who infused his punk roots perfectly with Supreme’s rebelliousness.
It’s done in collaboration with Yamamoto’s Y’s brand, which, according to its site, focuses on the designer’s practicality, high quality, and is “centered on functional and dignified everyday wear, Y’s lies in a category of its own, fusing orthodox design principles with idiosyncratic pattern making. Particular attention is paid to cut and silhouette, texture, and the amount of empty space between the body and the garment.”
It kicks off with a collared leather jacket available in white or black, with skull details on the back and each sleeve, with a wide open jaw to reveal Yamamoto’s name.
The faux fur WINDSTOPPER® hooded bomber jacket also makes an appearance, done up in black and a deep bloody red.
There are denim work jackets with matching utility pants that feature an all-over membrane-looking and skull-infused pattern done by Joe Chatt, with co-branding on the back.
Other dark pieces include a hot pink zip-up that features a back graphic of a grim reaper holding up the middle finger and a sweater that has the number 666 stitched across the front.
There’s also a series of tees —both short and long sleeve— with co-branded imprints on the sleeves and a hairy spider on the back.
The collection’s creepy vibes extend to the accessories with a series of 6-panel hats, beanies, and a silver wallet chain. No Supreme collection is complete without novel accessories, and a handmade in Japan by Ohnishi Tsune Shoten hand fan fulfills that role this time.
The collection releases in America on Sept. 11 and in Asia later this month.
Get a better look at the collection below.
