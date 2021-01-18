Dream Merchant: 10 Interesting Facts About Martin Luther King, Jr.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. remains the towering civil rights figure of our time, and the many tributes posted today signifies that actual fact. In the years since his still-jarring assassination, Dr. King’s legacy has remained largely intact.

While the “I Have A Dream” speech in Washington more than 50 years ago immortalized him, there are other interesting and valuable facts about the icon that should be known on the federal holiday (Jan. 18) that celebrates his born day (which is actually Jan. 15).

Among the several books, biographies, documentaries, and second-hand accounts that have emerged since King’s 1968 death, it has unveiled that while he was not a perfect man that he was very much devoted to the idea of Black liberation.

The great example of Dr. King’s courage in the face of rampant racism and his unyielding desire to remain a peaceful activist despite the violence hurled his way lives on today in the various protests from the Black Lives Matter movement and beyond.

By now, many of the unsealed documents regarding the FBI’s investigation of King and others among the sprawling Civil Rights Movement have been disseminated and shared across various outlets and channels. It is striking that much of what the country wrestle’s with today was very much the same struggle for Black Americans some 50-plus years ago.

As we shift from a turbulent four years under President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration, there is some hope that King’s fight for justice and equality for all will continue to be front and center as we forge ahead for this new decade.

CASSIUS presents 10 facts about Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the following playlist, compiled using images of tweets from The King Center and the center’s current CEO, Bernice King.

We’re thankful for the work of The King Center, created by the late, great Coretta Scott King, and to Bernice King, who continues to honor her father’s legacy as well.

To learn more about The King Center, click here.

As you honor my father today, please honor my mother, as well. She was the architect of the King Legacy and founder of @TheKingCenter, which she founded less than three months after Daddy died. Without #CorettaScottKing, there would be no #MLKDay. #MLK #BelovedCommunity pic.twitter.com/cLvgTjeUwE — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 18, 2021

Photo: Getty