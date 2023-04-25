Michael Keaton’s Batman Shines In New Trailer For ‘The Flash,’ First Reactions Following CinemaCon Screening Are Positive

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The Flash is still running into theaters despite its problematic star Ezra Miller out here being a real-life supervillain, a new trailer for the film gives us more insight into DC’s latest superhero flick.

A new trailer for The Flash arrived before the film’s first official screening at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. This movie will help reset the DCEU into newly minted DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU by merging different worlds and bringing together multiple versions of DC Superheroes.

The first trailer for the film revealed Barry Allen would be traveling to an alternate world where his mom is still alive in hopes he can save her and his father in the process. His mission breaks the multiverse, trapping him in a world where metahumans no longer exist, leaving the world ripe for the taking for General Zod, which will see Man of Steel’s Michael Shannon reprise the role.

In the second trailer, Barry Allen enlists the help of another version of himself to help fix things. He will also lean on two versions of Batman. One played by Ben Affleck, who teamed up with Barry Allen in three other films, and another played by Michael Keaton, whom many consider the best on-screen Dark Knight.

Keaton’s Batman steals the show in the trailer and brings by two classic lines from the ’89 film that will have DC fans pointing at their screens, like Leonardo DiCaprio’s popular Once Upon A Time in Hollywood meme.

Henry Cavill is out as Superman, but that doesn’t mean there is no Kryptonian to help deal with the Zod and his band of exiled extraterrestrials. Picking up that slack is Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl.

Gunn has been praising The Flash since taking over at DC and, in a tweet sharing the trailer, said the movie is “unbelievably good.”

The Flash First Reactions Are Overwhelmingly Positive

It appears that Gunn was not capping, first reactions are pouring in, and they are overwhelmingly positive.

“DC’s #TheFlash is TREMENDOUS! Forget DC, it is without a doubt among the best superhero films ever made. An all-timer. Inventive storytelling, FANTASTIC action sequences, great cast. SO MANY nerdy details. I’m in tears at the end. Everything you want from a superhero film & more,” Erik Davis wrote in a tweet.

That’s some high praise right there.

We will have to wait and see if this movie is as good as that reaction says it is. You can see more in the gallery below.

Photo: Warner Bros. / The Flash